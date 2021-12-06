Police found a 32-year-old man from Mexico shot to death in a vehicle shortly before 1:30 a.m. Sunday, according to a police report and the Horry County Coroner’s Office.
Diego Rodrigo Arias Santana was in the area on a work visa, the coroner’s office said.
Police responded Sunday morning to the 200 block of Waccamaw Boulevard for a report of a shooting and found the victim “laying half in his vehicle” with a gunshot wound to the chest, according to a police report.
Security guards were rendering first aid when officers arrived, and the responding officers jumped in to help before Horry County Fire Rescue arrived and declared the victim dead, the report said.
HCPD’s criminal investigations division took over the case.
Police have not yet announced any suspects in the case.
