An 18-year-old from Marion was killed Saturday at the Seaside Grove apartment complex on Augusta Plantation Drive after being shot multiple times, according to Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard.

Sebastian Sanders died at the scene, Willard said.

Police responded around 1:15 p.m. Saturday to the 100 block of Augusta Plantation Drive in reference to a shots fired call, according to a police report. When officers arrived, they found the victim lying on his back unconscious as a witness administered first aid.

On Wednesday, police arrested 17-year-old Devon Charles Smith of Conway, and charged him with murder in connection to the shooting. He's still incarcerated at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center, according to jail records.