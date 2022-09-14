FLORENCE | A federal judge on Wednesday found a Marion County man guilty of kidnapping and murdering an 80-year-old retired Horry County teacher last year.

Dominique Brand was convicted of kidnapping resulting in death, carjacking resulting in death and using a firearm during a violent crime. He will be sentenced at a later date. 

Dominque Davonah Brand

Dominique Davonah Brand

Charged with murder and kidnapping in connection with the death of Mary Ann Elvington

The victim, Mary Ann Elvington, lived in Nichols and had taught school in the Green Sea area for 30 years. 

During a bench trial that started a week ago, the prosecution presented evidence that Brand used a shotgun to kidnap Elvington from her home on March 28, 2021, then forced her to drive him to Lake Waccamaw, North Carolina, in her Buick LaCrosse and back to South Carolina before shooting her in the back of the head outside an abandoned grocery store in rural Marion County.

‘Leaning on each other’: Horry Co. family looks ahead after beloved mother is murdered

Brand waived his right to a jury trial, so Judge Sherri Lydon decided the case. Lydon said the evidence showed that Brand was guilty beyond a reasonable doubt. 

Brand and Elvington’s family members will both be able to address the court at his sentencing. 

“I’m very sorry for your loss,” Lydon said to the Elvington family. “I’m sure it was very hard to sit in this trial and listen to the evidence.”

Check back for updates.

Grammy's family grieves, searches for answers

1 of 20

Reach Christian by email or through Twitter and Facebook with the handle @ChrisHBoschult. 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

I'm the editor of myhorrynews.com and the Carolina Forest Chronicle, a weekly newspaper in Horry County, South Carolina. I cover county government, the justice system and agriculture. Know of a story that needs to be covered? Call me at 843-488-7236.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.