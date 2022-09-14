FLORENCE | A federal judge on Wednesday found a Marion County man guilty of kidnapping and murdering an 80-year-old retired Horry County teacher last year.
Dominique Brand was convicted of kidnapping resulting in death, carjacking resulting in death and using a firearm during a violent crime. He will be sentenced at a later date.
The victim, Mary Ann Elvington, lived in Nichols and had taught school in the Green Sea area for 30 years.
During a bench trial that started a week ago, the prosecution presented evidence that Brand used a shotgun to kidnap Elvington from her home on March 28, 2021, then forced her to drive him to Lake Waccamaw, North Carolina, in her Buick LaCrosse and back to South Carolina before shooting her in the back of the head outside an abandoned grocery store in rural Marion County.
Brand waived his right to a jury trial, so Judge Sherri Lydon decided the case. Lydon said the evidence showed that Brand was guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.
Brand and Elvington’s family members will both be able to address the court at his sentencing.
“I’m very sorry for your loss,” Lydon said to the Elvington family. “I’m sure it was very hard to sit in this trial and listen to the evidence.”
“Grammy,” Courtney Ann Lytton said softly standing by her grandmother’s grave at Spring Branch Baptist Church on April 23, 2021. On March 28, Mary Ann Bullock Elvington was kidnapped from her home tucked on the Horry County side of the state line. Her family was unable to find her the Sunday before Easter. Each of her three children called and talked to her while she drove around with a man armed with a shotgun. She didn’t tell her children she had been kidnapped. Her body was found outside of a church in Marion County. “She loved us and, oh we loved her,” Lytton said of the woman they all called Grammy. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
Margol Elvington flips through one of the five books her mother wrote. Under a header of, “In my life, I want to” Mary Ann Bullock Elvington’s wrote in perfectly-spaced cursive reflecting her nearly 30 years as a teacher. “Be remembered as loving the Lord with all my heart and soul,” she wrote.”I want each person to know how much I care about your hopes and dreams. Forget about my mistakes, but keep in your minds always the special advice I gave. Ex love one another, take care of each other, accept the things you can’t change, change what you can and don’t give up ever.” Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
“She was perfect,” Margol Elvington said of her mother Mary Ann Bullock Elvington on April 23, 2021. On March 28, Mary Ann Bullock Elvington was kidnapped from her home tucked on the Horry County side of the state line. Her body was found outside of a church in Marion County. Margol Elvington said they don’t know how long the kidnapper was in her mother’s home but the doorbell ringer is busted and there’s a gunshot hole in the hall floor. And, she said holding Heinz, the dog bowls were moved to a bedroom she never used. “He must have let her take care of them, moving the bowls and locking them in there where they wouldn’t get hurt,” she said. “That back bedroom was torn up.” Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
“We know Mama was preaching to him the whole time. I’ve been in that car and I can’t believe he didn’t get out,” Harold Elvington said of his mother Mary Ann Bullock Elvington riding around with her kidnapper and killer. “But you can’t reason with no reason.” On March 28, Mary Ann Bullock Elvington was kidnapped from her home tucked on the Horry County side of the state line. Her body was found the next night outside of a church in Marion County. “We know where she is and, I tell you, that’s such a good comfort not having to guess where your Mama is. I mean, we know where she is, you know. She’s with, she’s with the Lord. That’s what she was all about. Faith and family and country. She just, that was just her thing.” Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
“They are spoiled and quirky and sleep with me,” Mary Ann Bullock Elvington wrote in a journal about her dogs. “Charlie weighs 25 lbs., maybe? Companions are great company to me.” Her son Hugh Elvington holds Charlie at his mother’s home on April 23, 2021. On March 28, Mary Ann Bullock Elvington was kidnapped from her home tucked on the Horry County side of the state line. Her body was found outside of a church in Marion County. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
A neighbor’s horse ambles through a field as Mary Ann Bullock Elvington’s family grieves. On March 28, Elvington was kidnapped from her home tucked on the Horry County side of the state line. Her body was found outside of a church in Marion County. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
“We’ve got the rug down where he shot. There’s a hole there,” Courtney Ann Lytton said walking past generations of photos on the way to her grandmother Mary Ann Bullock Elvington’s bedroom on April 23, 2021. On March 28, Elvington was kidnapped from her home tucked on the Horry County side of the state line. Her body was found outside of a church in Marion County. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
Mary Ann Bullock Elvington’s family grieves. On March 28, Elvington was kidnapped from her home tucked on the Horry County side of the state line. Her body was found outside of a church in Marion County. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
The home is still and dimly lit as Mary Ann Bullock Elvington’s family grieves. On March 28, Elvington was kidnapped from her home tucked on the Horry County side of the state line. Her body was found outside of a church in Marion County. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
“She had it on. We got her jewelry back,” Courtney Ann Lytton said holding her grandmother’s necklace she now wears. Mary Ann Bullock Elvington was kidnapped from her home on March 28, 2021. Her body was found outside of a church in Marion County. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
The home is still and dimly lit as Mary Ann Bullock Elvington’s family grieves. On March 28, Elvington was kidnapped from her home tucked on the Horry County side of the state line. Her body was found outside of a church in Marion County. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
The home is still and dimly lit as Mary Ann Bullock Elvington’s family grieves. On March 28, Elvington was kidnapped from her home tucked on the Horry County side of the state line. Her body was found outside of a church in Marion County. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
The home is still and dimly lit as Mary Ann Bullock Elvington’s family grieves. On March 28, Elvington was kidnapped from her home tucked on the Horry County side of the state line. Her body was found outside of a church in Marion County. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
The dirt hasn’t settled on Mary Ann Bullock Elvington’s grave at Spring Branch Baptist Church on April 23, 2021. On March 28, Elvington was kidnapped from her home tucked on the Horry County side of the state line. Her body was found outside of a church in Marion County. Courtney Ann Lytton said her grandmother had made funeral arrangements and bought her headstone years ago. It has the name of her three children and five grandchildren. The only blank space is her death date. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
Mary Ann Bullock Elvington’s family grieves. On March 28, Elvington was kidnapped from her home tucked on the Horry County side of the state line. Her body was found outside of a church in Marion County. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
“She was perfect,” Margol Elvington said of her mother Mary Ann Bullock Elvington on April 23, 2021. On March 28, Mary Ann Bullock Elvington was kidnapped from her home tucked on the Horry County side of the state line. Her body was found outside of a church in Marion County. Margol Elvington said they don’t know how long the kidnapper was in her mother’s home but the doorbell ringer is busted and there’s a gunshot hole in the hall floor. Holding Charlie, she said the dog bowls were moved to a bedroom she never used. “He must have let her take care of them, moving the bowls and locking them in there where they wouldn’t get hurt,” she said. “That back bedroom was torn up.” Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
“Grammy,” Courtney Ann Lytton said softly standing by her grandmother’s grave at Spring Branch Baptist Church on April 23, 2021. On March 28, Mary Ann Bullock Elvington was kidnapped from her home tucked on the Horry County side of the state line. Her family was unable to find her the Sunday before Easter. Each of her three children called and talked to her while she drove around with a man armed with a shotgun. She didn’t tell her children she had been kidnapped. Her body was found outside of a church in Marion County. “She loved us and, oh we loved her,” Lytton said of the woman they all called Grammy. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
Margol Elvington flips through one of the five books her mother wrote. Under a header of, “In my life, I want to” Mary Ann Bullock Elvington’s wrote in perfectly-spaced cursive reflecting her nearly 30 years as a teacher. “Be remembered as loving the Lord with all my heart and soul,” she wrote.”I want each person to know how much I care about your hopes and dreams. Forget about my mistakes, but keep in your minds always the special advice I gave. Ex love one another, take care of each other, accept the things you can’t change, change what you can and don’t give up ever.” Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
“She was perfect,” Margol Elvington said of her mother Mary Ann Bullock Elvington on April 23, 2021. On March 28, Mary Ann Bullock Elvington was kidnapped from her home tucked on the Horry County side of the state line. Her body was found outside of a church in Marion County. Margol Elvington said they don’t know how long the kidnapper was in her mother’s home but the doorbell ringer is busted and there’s a gunshot hole in the hall floor. And, she said holding Heinz, the dog bowls were moved to a bedroom she never used. “He must have let her take care of them, moving the bowls and locking them in there where they wouldn’t get hurt,” she said. “That back bedroom was torn up.” Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
“We know Mama was preaching to him the whole time. I’ve been in that car and I can’t believe he didn’t get out,” Harold Elvington said of his mother Mary Ann Bullock Elvington riding around with her kidnapper and killer. “But you can’t reason with no reason.” On March 28, Mary Ann Bullock Elvington was kidnapped from her home tucked on the Horry County side of the state line. Her body was found the next night outside of a church in Marion County. “We know where she is and, I tell you, that’s such a good comfort not having to guess where your Mama is. I mean, we know where she is, you know. She’s with, she’s with the Lord. That’s what she was all about. Faith and family and country. She just, that was just her thing.” Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
“They are spoiled and quirky and sleep with me,” Mary Ann Bullock Elvington wrote in a journal about her dogs. “Charlie weighs 25 lbs., maybe? Companions are great company to me.” Her son Hugh Elvington holds Charlie at his mother’s home on April 23, 2021. On March 28, Mary Ann Bullock Elvington was kidnapped from her home tucked on the Horry County side of the state line. Her body was found outside of a church in Marion County. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
A neighbor’s horse ambles through a field as Mary Ann Bullock Elvington’s family grieves. On March 28, Elvington was kidnapped from her home tucked on the Horry County side of the state line. Her body was found outside of a church in Marion County. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
“We’ve got the rug down where he shot. There’s a hole there,” Courtney Ann Lytton said walking past generations of photos on the way to her grandmother Mary Ann Bullock Elvington’s bedroom on April 23, 2021. On March 28, Elvington was kidnapped from her home tucked on the Horry County side of the state line. Her body was found outside of a church in Marion County. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
Mary Ann Bullock Elvington’s family grieves. On March 28, Elvington was kidnapped from her home tucked on the Horry County side of the state line. Her body was found outside of a church in Marion County. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
The home is still and dimly lit as Mary Ann Bullock Elvington’s family grieves. On March 28, Elvington was kidnapped from her home tucked on the Horry County side of the state line. Her body was found outside of a church in Marion County. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
“She had it on. We got her jewelry back,” Courtney Ann Lytton said holding her grandmother’s necklace she now wears. Mary Ann Bullock Elvington was kidnapped from her home on March 28, 2021. Her body was found outside of a church in Marion County. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
The home is still and dimly lit as Mary Ann Bullock Elvington’s family grieves. On March 28, Elvington was kidnapped from her home tucked on the Horry County side of the state line. Her body was found outside of a church in Marion County. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
The home is still and dimly lit as Mary Ann Bullock Elvington’s family grieves. On March 28, Elvington was kidnapped from her home tucked on the Horry County side of the state line. Her body was found outside of a church in Marion County. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
The home is still and dimly lit as Mary Ann Bullock Elvington’s family grieves. On March 28, Elvington was kidnapped from her home tucked on the Horry County side of the state line. Her body was found outside of a church in Marion County. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
The dirt hasn’t settled on Mary Ann Bullock Elvington’s grave at Spring Branch Baptist Church on April 23, 2021. On March 28, Elvington was kidnapped from her home tucked on the Horry County side of the state line. Her body was found outside of a church in Marion County. Courtney Ann Lytton said her grandmother had made funeral arrangements and bought her headstone years ago. It has the name of her three children and five grandchildren. The only blank space is her death date. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
Mary Ann Bullock Elvington’s family grieves. On March 28, Elvington was kidnapped from her home tucked on the Horry County side of the state line. Her body was found outside of a church in Marion County. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
“She was perfect,” Margol Elvington said of her mother Mary Ann Bullock Elvington on April 23, 2021. On March 28, Mary Ann Bullock Elvington was kidnapped from her home tucked on the Horry County side of the state line. Her body was found outside of a church in Marion County. Margol Elvington said they don’t know how long the kidnapper was in her mother’s home but the doorbell ringer is busted and there’s a gunshot hole in the hall floor. Holding Charlie, she said the dog bowls were moved to a bedroom she never used. “He must have let her take care of them, moving the bowls and locking them in there where they wouldn’t get hurt,” she said. “That back bedroom was torn up.” Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
