Police are investigating after a 21-year-old man was shot in Longs.
Officers responded to a hospital in Little River early Tuesday morning after a man with a gunshot wound arrived at the facility, according to an Horry County police report.
The shooting happened when the man was sitting alone in a car in the Honey Road area in Longs, the report said.
The victim suffered nonlife-threatening injuries. The report stated he had a gunshot wound to his right thigh.
Horry County Police Department spokeswoman Mikayla Moskov said the case remains under investigation, and authorities are still working to learn more about what happened.
Check back for updates.
