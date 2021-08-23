police lights 2
Photo courtesy Metro Creative Graphics

A man whom police found wounded and unresponsive on Sunday has died, Myrtle Beach police said Monday. 

Officers were called Sunday around 9:30 p.m. to a parking lot on the 500 block of 28th Avenue North in Myrtle Beach, police said. When officers arrived, they found the man with a gunshot wound and took him to the hospital, where he later died. 

Police ask anyone with information about the active investigation to call 843-918-1382, and callers can remain anonymous. 

