A man whom police found wounded and unresponsive on Sunday has died, Myrtle Beach police said Monday.
Officers were called Sunday around 9:30 p.m. to a parking lot on the 500 block of 28th Avenue North in Myrtle Beach, police said. When officers arrived, they found the man with a gunshot wound and took him to the hospital, where he later died.
Police ask anyone with information about the active investigation to call 843-918-1382, and callers can remain anonymous.
Check back for updates.
