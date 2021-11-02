A 29-year-old man is facing a murder charge after being arrested in Florida in connection to the homicide of a Little River woman who was found dead in her home on Saturday, police said Tuesday.

Horry County police said Colby Kopacz, 29, was arrested Saturday by Pensacola police in Florida. He's currently being held in the Escambia County Detention Center while awaiting extradition to Horry County where he'll be charged.

The Horry County Coroner's Office said 55 year-old Amy Kopacz was found dead Saturday at her residence on Little River Inn Lane. The coroner's office said she died from injuries sustained during an assault. Police have not said if Colby Kopacz and Amy Kopacz are related.

Colby Raymond Kopacz has a previous conviction for criminal domestic violence in 2013, according to online court records, and pled guilty to assault and battery, third degree, in 2016.