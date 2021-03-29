Myrtle Beach police have charged one man with murder and a handful of drug charges in connection to the Thursday morning shooting death of Jermaine Stewart, 43, of Conway.

Police said the shooting happened at the Water Park Hotel on South Ocean Boulevard.

Jeffrey Seth Eckard, 33, of Greenville, South Carolina, is charged with murder during the course of a robbery, according to a warrant. He's also charged with armed robbery, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, two charges of unlawful neglect of a child or helpless person by legal custodian and several drug possession and trafficking charges, according to jail records.

The warrant says Eckard and “co-defendant(s)” planned on robbing Stewart, and “ultimately shot the victim during the course of the robbery.”

Another defendant, Michael Ray Phillips, 30, of Myrtle Beach, hid the firearm that was used during the robbery, according to jail records and a warrant.

Phillips is charged with possession of a weapon during a violent crime, accessory after the fact of armed robbery, and other drug charges, according to jail records.

Police also arrested several others on mostly drug charges in the course of the investigation.

According to online jail records, both Eckard and Phillips are still incarcerated at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center.

Phillips faces a bond of more than $23,000 on his combined charges, although bond hasn't been set for one of his drug charges.

Bond was denied for Eckard on Sunday, according to our news partner WMBF.