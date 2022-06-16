A 22-year-old Abbeville man on Thursday was convicted of murder, attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office said.

Judge Thomas Cooper sentenced Tyrell Harrison to a 45-year prison sentence. Prosecutors Christopher Helms and Nancy Livesay tried the case for the solicitor’s office.

Harrison was convicted of killing Tyrone Ford in a shooting around 4 a.m. on Jan. 3, 2020, in the 2000 block of Plantation Drive in Longs, the solicitor's office said. He was convicted of attempted murder for shooting another man who was inside a vehicle with Ford.

“In truth, this case probably could’ve been resolved before trial had the state been willing to settle,” Helms said in a news release. “However, the victims of this horrible crime wanted to see this case to go to a jury, and while that is not our only consideration we certainly factor their feelings into our decisions. We thank the jury for living up to the oath they took and speaking the truth in this verdict, but this case is not over. We will see to it that the codefendant gets his day in court as well.”

Tylik Griffin is also charged in connection with the shooting. His case hasn't gone to trial yet.

“This verdict says the people of Horry County will not tolerate this type of behavior in our community,” Livesay said in the news release. “The citizenry of the 15th Circuit is taking responsibility for their safety and security, and this outcome speaks directly to that.”