Police have charged a 53-year-old man with the murder of a Socastee woman in the house where they both resided, according to public records.
Charles William Murphy Jr. is charged with shooting 58-year-old Teresa Ann Lischer in the head on May 7 "with malice aforethought," according to a murder warrant that said the information was "based upon physical and forensic evidence collected through the course of the investigation paired with inconsistent statements of the defendant."
According to a Horry County police report, officers responded on May 9 to the 200 block of Leste Road outside Myrtle Beach in reference to a possible deceased person. The Horry County Coroner's Office said Lischer was found dead in her home at 280 Leste Rd., and online court records list Murphy's address as 280 Leste Rd. also.
Responding officers found the complainant sitting on the couch, according to the redacted report, which listed the complainant as a male but did not identify his name. He was then taken to the M.L. Brown Public Safety Building to be interviewed.
Jail records show Murphy was booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center the morning police responded to the scene, and released the next day on May 10. No charges were listed.
Murphy was booked into jail again on Thursday morning, this time on a murder charge.
No bail had been set as of Thursday afternoon.
