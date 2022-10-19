Myrtle Beach police filed murder charges Tuesday against a 40-year-old Blythewood man after a body was found on Monday.
Christopher Lee Perry, Sr. was booked into the Myrtle Beach Detention Center Tuesday morning.
The death investigation began after officers responded around 1:45 a.m. to a deceased person in a grassy area behind 1009 U.S. Highway 501, which is near 3rd Avenue North and Canal Street, police said in a Facebook post.
Investigators determined the death was suspicious and opened the investigation as a homicide, police said, adding that Perry and the victim knew each other and that Perry was the last person to see the victim on the day of the murder.
Police said witnesses saw him leaving the area around the time of the murder.
The Horry County Coroner's Office has not yet identified the deceased. A police report and arrest warrants were not immediately available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.