The Horry County Police Department charged a 20-year-old man with murder in connection with a deadly shooting Thursday night near Surfside Beach, authorities said.
Anijah Yarnell faces counts of murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, HCPD spokeswoman Mikayla Moskov said.
Horry County Deputy Coroner Darris Fowler said in a news release Michael Pennington III, 33, of the Myrtle Beach area died from a gunshot wound on scene at a parking lot at Cross Gate Villas.
A police report said officers were called to Cross Gate Boulevard around 9:45 p.m.
An officer who responded to the scene saw several people "hovering over" the victim, the report said. A female applied pressure to a gunshot wound.
The suspect was located in the Myrtle Beach area, according to the report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.