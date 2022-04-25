Three people have been charged in connection to the Sunday morning murder in Myrtle Beach that took the life of 17-year-old from Florence who played football and basketball.
The shooting occurred around 1:30 a.m. Sunday in a parking lot near Joe White Avenue and Withers Alley, police said. Dy’Quavyon Dickens was killed in the shooting, according to the Horry County Coroner's Office.
Tai'yuan Ja'rel Jackson, 20, of Effingham, S.C. is charged with murder, three counts of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, unlawful carry of a handgun and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, police said.
Li'quan Tyrese Hickson, 22, also of Effingham, has been charged with accessory after fact. Police also have one juvenile in custody and are looking for another.
“There were more than 20 shots fired at approximately 1:30 in the morning down right off Ocean Boulevard," said assistant solicitor Josh Holford during a bond hearing Monday in Myrtle Beach. "There were a number of people out there. There’s surveillance videos that… show a complete disregard for life.”
The department said the first responding officers were less than 100 yards away and were on scene within 30 seconds of the shooting. Police said investigators quickly identified those involved and had them in custody within 24 hours.
“Afterwards there were other attempts to avoid detection, removal of stickers from the vehicle to make it easily unidentifiable, removal of clothes, removal of weapons, disposal of some of those items," Holford said. "If it was not for the video surveillance, the physical evidence, the quick work by Myrtle Beach police department to identify the people involved, they would have made it back to Florence. They were on their way out of town when stopped by the county police on 501 later that day.”
According to arrest warrants, Jackson fired the gun, and Hickson drove Jackson away from these scene immediately after the incident. The warrants say both defendants confessed to their roles in the shooting.
Municipal Judge John Long gave Hickson a $35,000 surety bond, with the condition that he remain on house arrest in Florence if he posted bond. Jackson, who faces a murder charge, must appear before a circuit court judge for his bond hearing.
"I want to commend our officers and team for their quick turn around of this case and getting these individuals identified and in custody so fast," said Chief Amy Prock in a news release. "They came to Myrtle Beach with a problem that began in another jurisdiction and it ended here in tragedy. This department will hold those responsible accountable."
