Myrtle Beach police on Sunday arrested and charged a man with attempted murder after a Saturday morning shooting incident at a condo on Mitchell Drive, according to a police report and jail records.
Jordan Christian Langford, 22, is charged with attempted murder, possession of a deadly weapon during a violent crime, obstructing justice, and sale or delivery of pistol to, and possession by, certain persons unlawful, according to J. Reuben Long Detention Center records.
Police on Saturday responded to the condominium property on the 600 block of Mitchell Drive just after 7 a.m. for a report of a shooting, according to an incident report.
"Horry County EMS" transported one person to the hospital following the shooting, the report said. Horry County Fire Rescue spokesperson Tony Casey said he had no information about the incident. The police report did not include any victim information.
Check back for updates.
