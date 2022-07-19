The man who fired the fatal shots on Ashum Road in Longs early Monday morning called 911 to report he had shot a person, according to arrest warrants.
Anthony Moody, 46, of Longs, is charged with using a Hi-Point model C9 9-millimeter handgun that he was not legally allowed to have, according to warrants, which state that he doesn’t have a concealed weapons permit and is prohibited from possessing a handgun due to his criminal history.
Moody is charged with unlawful carrying of a pistol and possession of firearm or ammunition by person convicted of violent felony, according to warrants. He is not currently charged with murder.
The shooting occurred before 1:30 a.m. Monday, according to arrest warrants. Moody called police, and was booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center at 5:17 a.m. Monday, jail records show. He was released on bond that evening.
According to a police report, officers responding to the scene found the deceased victim laying in the ditch in front of the 600 block of Ashmun Rod. Another victim was taken to the hospital.
The coroner’s office has not released the identity of the deceased.
