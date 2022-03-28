Myrtle Beach police on Sunday filed charges against a man accused of leaving the scene of a fatal vehicle crash in Myrtle Beach.

Herberto Pantaleon Polo was driving a Chevy Tahoe that left the scene of a fatal vehicle wreck at the intersection of Highway 17 Bypass and 38th Avenue North in Myrtle Beach, according to an arrest warrant.

The warrant said Polo was located at a residence in Little River and admitted to driving the Tahoe at the time of the collision.

Mayte Ramizez Lopez, 42, died in the crash, according to the coroner’s office. She was from Mexico but had been living in Myrtle Beach.

Myrtle Beach police spokesman Thomas Vest said Polo's vehicle was struck by the vehicle of the woman who died.

Myrtle Beach Police Department is investigating.