Horry County police in a news release said that a man connected to the killing of a Conway woman and two others in Richland County was arrested in Atlantic Beach Monday.
Matthew Allen Dewitt, 25, is in custody in connection with their deaths and charges are pending, police said.
Around 4:40 p.m. Sunday, Horry County police responded to a home in the 4000 block of Highway 319 outside custody in reference to a death investigation, the release said. Natasha Stevens, 52, was dead at her home. Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard said Stevens was shot and died of her injuries.
A few hours later on Sunday, around 7:05 p.m., the Richland County Sheriff’s Department responded to a home in the 400 block of Greensprings Drive outside of Columbia for a welfare check when deputies found two people dead of apparent gunshot wounds, according to the news release that was written in collaboration with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.
The Richland County Coroner’s Office identified the victims as Gloria Dewitt and James Dewitt, II, both of Columbia and both 52 years old, the release said.
News partners WMBF News reported that DeWitt was a member Atlantic Beach town council. He had been on council for about a year and split his time between Atlantic Beach and Columbia, WMBF News reported.
Matthew Dewitt was arrested by HCPD around 2:25 p.m. in the town of Atlantic Beach. Police have not said whether the suspect was related to the victims.
The Richland County Sheriff’s Department and Horry County police are both investigating.
