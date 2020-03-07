A 20-year-old Longs man is charged with fatally shooting two brothers in Horry County early Saturday, authorities said.
In a news release, the Horry County Police Department said Tiyen Shabaz Stockdale faces two counts of murder and one count of possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
Officers responded to an area near S.C. 90 and Melissa Lane around 2:45 a.m. Saturday in response to reports of a shooting.
That's where authorities found two people had been killed. Another person was also injured in the shooting, authorities said.
Horry County Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden identified the two killed as brothers Tavon Marquel Livingston, 26, and 25-year-old Shamon Dayvon Livingston, both from Longs.
“Evidence produced over the course of the investigation showed that Stockdale did shoot Tavon Livingston and Shamon Livingston, resulting in their death,” the HCPD’s release said.
Both directions of traffic were closed on a portion of S.C. 90 as officers worked the scene.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to call 843-915-8477.
