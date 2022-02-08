Sebastian Kaisk sat quietly next to his attorney Tuesday morning, watching as prosecutors began laying out their case against him in his murder trial.
In 2020, Kaisk’s attorney, Barbara Pratt, had negotiated a plea deal where Kaisk would plead guilty to murder in exchange for a 30-year sentence. But Kaisk decided to reject the deal, sending the case to trial.
Assistant Solicitor Rachel Harte gave the prosecution’s opening statement, comparing Kaisk to a debt collector willing to kill.
“This defendant is like that annoying debt collector, and he sure did track down the victim to collect his debt,” Harte told the jury. “But where he differs from that annoying debt collector is that he was willing to do anything. He tracked down the victim Tyler Schaeffer and murdered him to collect his debt.”
The state’s theory, according to Harte, is that the night of July 14, 2019, an 18-year-old Kaisk tracked down the 32-year-old Schaeffer because he wanted to collect on a debt: $200 worth of marijuana. Kaisk, in a pre-trial hearing, said Schaeffer had stolen $180 in cash from his bag, money that he had earned working at Lulu’s in North Myrtle Beach’s Barefoot Resort.
Schaeffer, a father of several children, was known to hang out in Windy Hill, and he often stayed in a house in the trailer park near the Bi-Lo. The night of July 14, 2019, Schaeffer had biked over to the Bi-Lo and picked up some Ramen Noodles. Kaisk met him outside, and according to Harte, lured him away on foot towards Smith Street where he killed him.
“This defendant records a video of Tyler, the victim on the ground, distraught, crying,” Harte said. “He wants to call his child. Shortly after, this defendant stands over this victim, shoots him, runs away from the scene. Moments later, turns around, runs back to the scene, shoots the victim, Tyler, while he’s lying on the ground, twice, for the second time, murdering him in cold blood. Leaves him there, lying on the street, bleeding.”
Kaisk never called 911. Schaeffer was alive when medics first got him late that night, but he later died.
The shooting was captured on surveillance video, and Kaisk admitted to pulling the trigger in an interview with police when he was arrested the next day. But Kaisk and Pratt offer a different view of the circumstances around the shooting, arguing it was self-defense after Kaisk and Schaeffer got into a tussle near the intersection of 38th Avenue South and Smith Street.
While the state argues that Kaisk shot Schaeffer once, ran away, and came back to shoot him again, Kaisk says that he fired two shots, back-to-back, in self-defense, and came back to grab his shirt after already firing two shots.
In his interview with police, Kaisk told police that he fired two shots and ran away. So far, the state hasn’t introduced evidence of where each bullet entered Schaeffer or the exact location of each shell casing, but assistant solicitor Seth Oskin said the state would eventually call a pathologist to testify.
Kaisk also recorded a Snapchat video in the moments before the shooting, showing Schaeffer sitting down telling Kaisk he didn’t steal his weed.
“What the f*ck, bro? Let me call my kids,” Schaeffer pleads to Kaisk in the Snapchat video.
“Nah man, I feel sorry for your kids though," Kaisk responded. “Ayyy, tell whatever you, say whatever you want for heaven, bro. Or hell, whichever way you go to.” After a few moments, Kaisk tells Schaeffer, “Just reportin’ to one of my Gs, that’s all. My official Gs, let me put it like that.”
Kaisk hasn’t taken the stand yet in his trial, but in a pretrial hearing, he testified that the Snapchat video was just a joke.
“It wasn’t my intention for everything to go that far,” Kaisk said. “I was just trying to post and try to be funny about it. It just went a little bit too far. I think that’s exactly how we got into a tussle.”
A surveillance video captured the shooting. After a brief tussle, Kaisk stood up while Schaeffer was still laying on the ground, and fired a shot into Schaeffer before running off. The video clearly shows a muzzle flash. Kaisk ran away before coming back a second time. The video doesn’t show a second muzzle flash, but Kaisk’s back is to the camera and the gun isn’t visible. Pratt argued that Kaisk didn’t fire again when he came back.
“The solicitor has just given you a wonderful rendition of her version of the facts,” Pratt told the jury in her opening statement. “And y’all need to remember that is her version of the facts. You will be the determining body who figures out what the facts really are. And I’m going to ask you please to keep an open mind.”
Pratt told the jury that many of them had the age, experience and common sense to make the right decision.
“You’re gonna see some tough things, and it’s not going to be comfortable for you, and I’m sorry about that," Pratt said. “And I’m gonna tell you that the video she describes is not quite as clear as she wants to say it was about what happened, so I ask you to be open-minded about that, too. The other thing I need you to think about is that at the time of the events, my client, Sebastian Kaisk, was 18 years old; 18, with the mind of an 18-year-old, with the interpretations of an 18-year-old and the need for self-esteem and assurance and acceptance that an 18-year-old has.”
The prosecution hasn’t rested its case yet, and the defense hasn’t had a chance to call witnesses, if it plans on doing so. The trial continues Wednesday.
