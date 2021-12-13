A former Loris High School volunteer baseball coach was arrested and charged with sex crimes against a minor on Monday.
Ronnie Lee Barron, 44, is charged with third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and sexual battery with a student 16 or 17 years of age, no aggravated force or coercion, according to online court records.
Loris police said in a news release that the department received a complaint in early November about a sexual relationship between a student and a coach at Loris High School during the 2020-2021 school year.
The department said after an investigation, officers obtained warrants for Barron. The investigation is ongoing and police Chief Gary Buley said the juvenile's parents requested the investigation, and that more information will be released later.
Horry County Schools spokesperson Lisa Bourcier said the charges stem from "an alleged inappropriate relationship with a former student, which may have originated outside of school."
Barron was a volunteer coach with the school district since December 2020 and has not been affiliated with the district since Nov. 4, 2021, Bourcier said.
