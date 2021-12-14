The former Loris High School volunteer baseball coach who was charged with sex crimes against a minor was also a youth pastor at a Loris-area church.

Ronnie Lee Barron, 44, was charged on Monday with third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and sexual battery with a 17-year-old student from Loris High School, records show.

Barron joined Loris First Presbyterian Church as a youth pastor in 2017 after moving from Conyers, Georgia, MyHorryNews reported at the time. He has since resigned.

“We have been made aware of the recent allegations of inappropriate conduct by our former youth director and have reported them to the appropriate authorities,” the church said in a statement sent by the Rev. Dr. Timothy Osment, the church pastor. “The church leadership immediately accepted his resignation. We are cooperating in their investigation to the best of our ability. Given that this is an ongoing investigation, it would be inappropriate for us to comment further. We would welcome you to join us in prayer for all the involved individuals.”

Loris Police Chief Gary Buley said the student’s parents requested the investigation in early November.

According to an arrest warrant, Barron had sexual intercourse with the minor victim between March and June 2021. The incidents occurred at Barron’s house, the warrant said.

A search warrant showed Barron's phone contained multiple nude photographs of the victim, and a video of the victim having sexual intercourse, the arrest warrant said.

Horry County Schools spokesperson Lisa Bourcier said the charges stemmed from "an alleged inappropriate relationship with a former student, which may have originated outside of school."

Barron was a volunteer coach with the school district since December 2020 and has not been affiliated with the district since Nov. 4, 2021, Bourcier said

Barron could not immediately be reached for comment.