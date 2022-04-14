A Longs man on Thursday was convicted of murder, 15th Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson announced in a news release.
Laquandian Bromell, 29, was convicted of murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, the solicitor’s office said. The case was prosecuted by solicitors Christopher Helms and Nancy Livesay.
Bromell was convicted of killing Hedien Goodman, 22, who was found shot to death on June 23, 2020, near Cedar Branch Drive and Redenbo Lane outside of Loris, according to the news release.
Judge Kristi Curtis sentenced Bromell to 30 years in prison for murder and five years for the weapons charge, the solicitor’s office said. The sentences run consecutively.
“While it goes without saying that we thank the Horry County Police Department for their diligent work on this case, this is really a victory for the residents of Horry County,” Helms said in a statement included in the news release. “This is an instance where the citizens and police worked together to put a stop to violence, and that is precisely the kind of partnership that makes this community a safer place to live.”
