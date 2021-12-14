A Little River man is charged with murder after he broke into a Little River residence on Dec. 4, according to an arrest warrant.
Joseph Brian Fielis III, 39, was initially charged with burglary on Dec. 5, and a warrant shows he was later charged with murder on Dec. 10.
Horry County Deputy Coroner Darris Fowler said Little River resident Kathleen Fielis, 74, died as a result of the homicide. The Medical University of South Carolina performed the autopsy, which is still under investigation, Fowler said.
Records show a neighbor called the police on Dec. 4 to report a man with a dog breaking in through a window on Greenbriar Drive in Little River.
According to a warrant, Fielis unlawfully entered the residence through a window. “Once inside, the defendant did with malice aforethought manually strangle the victim causing her death,” the warrant said. “This is evidenced by physical and [forensic] evidence and witness statements.”
A report said when police arrived, Fielis allowed officers into the unit where they found a victim “deceased in a bathroom.” He was detained and animal control took possession of his dog.
Fielis is still incarcerated at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center.
