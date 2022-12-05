handcuffs

A Little River man is charged with production of child pornography and coercion and enticement of a minor, according to an indictment unsealed last week.

James Edward Moss

According to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office, a federal grand jury returned the indictment against James Edward Moss Jr. of Little River.

From April 20 until April 23, Moss "persuaded, induced, enticed and coerced a minor victim to engage in prostitution and the production of child pornography," the news release says. "The indictment further alleges that during this timeframe, Moss actually produced child pornography of the minor victim."

Moss faces a maximum penalty of life in prison, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. He is currently detained. 

Moss has entered a plea of not guilty in open court. His attorney, Ralph Wilson Jr., did not immediately respond to request for comment.

The case was investigated by the FBI and Horry County police.

