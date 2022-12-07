An Horry County woman on Monday filed a lawsuit against Surfside Beach police and one of its officers after the officer threw her to the ground during a traffic stop.
Jessica Melton suffered facial fractures, brain damage and permanent nerve damage as a result of the excessive force, according to her lawsuit. The encounter was captured on dashcam video, uploaded to YouTube, and included in the complaint.
Surfside Beach spokesman Rob Blomquist said in an email the city doesn’t comment on pending litigation.
The complaint says that Melton was a passenger in a vehicle she owned when the Surfside Beach police Sgt. John Gambone hit his blue lights and pulled them over on Aug. 8, 2021.
Gambone told Melton he was arresting her in connection with a pending warrant, but refused to explain what the warrant was for, the lawsuit said. Online court records show Melton was arrested on charges of resisting arrest and domestic violence, second degree. Both charges were dismissed without an indictment.
“As Ms. Melton was being placed in handcuffs, she repeatedly asked if she could get her prescription medications prior to being arrested and taken to jail for processing,” her lawsuit said. “In response to this request, Sgt. Gambone stated that he was ‘gonna take [her] to the ground and hurt [her]’ for ‘resisting.’" The suit said Gambone further threatened that he was "going to take her ‘down on the ground face first.’”
The lawsuit said that at no time did Melton “pose a risk of flight or of danger to Sgt. Gambone or the public. Nonetheless, while Ms. Melton’s hands were behind her back, Sgt. Gambone excessively and violently threw Ms. Melton to the ground, face first, causing her to lose consciousness and suffer from serious, permanent injuries to her face and brain.”
The lawsuit accuses police of gross negligence, excessive force and violating her fourth, eighth and fourteenth amendment rights. The lawsuit asks for actual, consequential and punitive damages.
