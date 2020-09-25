Myrtle Beach police crowded a hotel in the city Friday night but eventually left without making any arrests.
Officers were called to the Suburban Extended Stay Hotel around 7:30 p.m. for a reported disturbance, Myrtle Beach police Cpl. Tom Vest said.
Authorities tried to make contact with a room's occupant but had “very limited contact with the person,” he said.
Additional units were brought in as police worked to find out if anyone was in danger. Vest said once officers determined no one was in danger, they cleared the scene around 10:30 p.m.
Hotel guests waited outside, some of them visibly frustrated, as they watched officers investigate the scene.
Vest said no injuries were reported, and police have no reason to suspect a crime was committed.
