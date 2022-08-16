A juvenile shot and killed a teenager just outside Conway Saturday night, according to public records and officials.
Christopher Noah Garrett, 14, was killed in the shooting, according to the Horry County Coroner's Office. Horry County police said Sunday that another juvenile was arrested in connection with the shooting, but the department has not released an arrest warrant.
Police have not identified the suspect because he is under the age of 18.
The shooting happened near the 500 block of Bear Bluff Road east of Conway, according to a police report.
The report says the HCPD responded to the area around 5:20 p.m. Saturday for a call about shots being fired.
The responding officer arrived and “located a deceased juvenile lying on his back with multiple bleeding wounds. EMS responded and confirmed the juvenile was deceased,” the report said.
Fifteenth Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson said that because the suspect in the shooting is a juvenile, he will have a detention hearing – similar to a bond hearing – and then eventually he will have a waiver hearing in family court to determine whether he will be tried as an adult.
During the detention hearing, the court uses the same factors that are considered during a bond hearing: flight risk and danger to the community, according to Richardson. Most juveniles are released after their hearings, he said, but the state plans to argue in favor of keeping the suspect detained.
Later, the juvenile suspect will have a waiver hearing in front of a family court judge who will determine whether he will be tried as an adult. Those hearings come later in the process. For example, it took almost 10 months for the then-16-year-old rape and attempted murder suspect Mije Basnight to be waived up to general sessions court where he’ll be tried as an adult.
About 18 hours after the Saturday shooting, Horry County police said in a tweet at 11:42 p.m. Sunday that “One juvenile sustained life-threatening injuries. The suspect, also a juvenile, was arrested.”
At the time, the victim was already deceased, according to the police report.
When asked about the discrepancy between the report describing the victim as deceased when officers responded, and the tweet the next day describing the victim has having "life-threatening injuries," HCPD spokeswoman Mikayla Moskov said in a text that “confirming fatalities is within the purview of the coroner’s office.”
Other law enforcement agencies like the S.C. Highway Patrol routinely confirm fatalities, although the coroner’s office is responsible for identifying the deceased.
Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard said the coroner’s office doesn’t tell law enforcement agencies what they can’t confirm.
“We don’t tell them they can’t confirm anything,” Willard said. “Even the fire department confirms fatalities sometimes. That would be the police department’s policy, not our policy.”
