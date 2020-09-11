A judge on Friday denied bond for a Murrells Inlet man charged with murder in connection to a deadly shooting at a Myrtle Beach Cook Out Friday morning.
Officers responded to reports of shots fired at the Cook Out at 1800 N. Kings Highway around 1 a.m. Friday, police said. They found two people with injuries who were taken to the hospital.
Police said that one victim died from their injuries sustained during the incident.
Horry County Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden identified the victim as Albert "AJ" Soles Jr. of Tabor City, North Carolina.
Police said that Williams fled the scene before officers arrived.
MBPD is asking that anyone with information please come forward and contact the department at 843-918-1382 or by email at pdinfo@cityofmyrtlebeach.com.
This story will be updated.
