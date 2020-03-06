An Horry County judge denied bond Friday for the woman accused of leaving her newborn to die in the woods in 2008.
The child’s body was found by utility workers on Dec. 4, 2008. Authorities called the child “Baby Boy Horry” and for years pleaded with the public for information about the case. But police did not publicly identify any suspects until this week when they arrested 32-year-old Jennifer Sahr of Pensacola, Florida. She is charged with homicide by child abuse.
Sahr appeared in court Friday morning for a bond hearing, but Judge Larry Hyman said he wasn’t ready to set bond in the case. He noted that 15th Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson hasn’t decided whether there will be other charges, including the possibility of a capital case. Hyman instructed the defense and the prosecution to return to court during the week of April 13 for another bond hearing.
“It’s a very unusual case,” Hyman said. “We’re looking at flight risk. It’s been 12 years of flight by someone who’s responsible for this child’s death.”
Sahr was a student at Coastal Carolina University when she gave birth to Baby Boy Horry, police said. She later graduated from the university. A native of Vermont, she’s now married and has two daughters. Her husband served in the U.S. Navy.
Police have not released many details about how they found Sahr, but they have said they initially tracked down the child’s father. That man, who hasn’t been identified, told police about his former girlfriends from that time and that led them to Sahr.
Richardson said Baby Boy Horry's father didn't know about the child until police told him. He has no other children.
Sahr provided a DNA sample to the police and the State Law Enforcement Division's lab confirmed she is Baby Boy Horry’s mother, Richardson said in court.
“Police put their ducks in a row,” the solicitor said.
Sahr was arrested on Tuesday in Horry County by the U.S. Marshals Service Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force.
Sahr’s attorney, Greg McCollum, said his client was going to turn herself in Wednesday morning after traveling to South Carolina with her husband.
“This all came about on Monday,” McCollum said. “She was here in Horry County by Tuesday night. … She couldn’t have got here any faster.”
