A federal judge awarded more than $800,000 in attorney fees to a woman who successfully sued the Horry County Police Department after she was sexually abused by one of its detectives, according to court records filed last week.
The woman, who brought a civil lawsuit under the name Jane Doe 4, was awarded $500,000 by a jury after a trial last year. Her lawyers declined to comment on the judge’s decision regarding legal fees, but they noted that any additional money would be pooled with the award from the trial to ensure the victim received more than her lawyers.
An HCPD spokeswoman would not provide any comments about the order.
“The total of attorneys’ fees the Court is awarding in this case are quite substantial,” U.S. District Judge Mary Geiger Lewis wrote in her March 29 order announcing her decision. “But, the Court is of the firm opinion they are appropriate. Given the malfeasance proven in this case, it is extremely important that cases such as this be filed.”
After the trial last spring, a jury found in favor of the plaintiff in both her negligence claim against the Horry County Police Department and her constitutional claim against former HCPD Chief Saundra Rhodes. The $500,000 was for the negligence of the police department. The jury awarded her $1 in damages from Rhodes. The woman originally sued the department in 2016 over the actions of former detective Allen Large.
“The evidence in the record overwhelmingly shows that Rhodes knew, or should have known, about Large’s misbehavior and misconduct,” Lewis wrote in her order last week. “But she failed to adequately address it. Although the monetary award for Rhodes’s constitutional violation is nominal, the verdict against her for her constitutional violation is huge. And, it will likely reverberate across the law enforcement agencies of this state for years to come with the resounding message that the top brass must be diligent in monitoring and appropriately responding to their officers’ unconstitutional misbehavior and misconduct.”
Large’s downfall has been well documented. Fired in 2015 for sexual harassment, he was indicted after a State Law Enforcement Division investigation found that he had sexually assaulted multiple women and engaged in inappropriate relationships with the victims of crimes he was supposed to be investigating. Some of those women were rape and domestic violence victims.
Before his death in 2018, Large was awaiting trial on six counts of misconduct in office and five counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct.
The department’s handling of Large led to multiple civil lawsuits, including five from women who accused him of abuse.
The civil suits of Jane Doe 1, 2 and 5 against the department were settled before any trial. Jane Doe 3’s trial ended in a $2 million verdict for the plaintiff.
The fact that any cases even made it to a jury is unusual. About 1% of federal civil lawsuits actually go to trial.
Last week, Lewis issued two orders. One granted attorney fees to Jane Doe 4. The other rejected the HCPD's request for the judge to either set aside the jury’s verdict in Jane Doe 4's case or grant a new trial.
In the order dealing with attorney fees, Lewis noted that Jane Doe 4’s lawyers spent more than 2,000 hours working on the case, which took nearly six years to get to trial.
The judge’s order granted attorney fees for just over $878,000, though some expenses, such as the cost of expert witnesses, are not covered.
“It is obvious counsel worked on this case at the exclusion of others,” Lewis wrote. “And, because [Jane Doe 4’s] counsel took this case on a contingent basis, there was no guarantee of the amount of payment, if any, they would receive in payment. Consequently, [Jane Doe 4’s] counsel’s opportunity costs were quite high.”
Jane Doe 4 was represented by attorneys James Moore III, Scott Evans, Amy Lawrence, Justin Lovely and Sarah Austin.
In the order denying the HCPD’s attempt to set aside the jury’s verdict, Lewis brought up a key issue of the trial: a 2003 meeting between Large’s father-in-law and top police officials.
The father-in-law told police he feared Large would harm his daughter or her children. He even wrote a letter to the agency that was presented in court, and video of his testimony was shown because he was ill and unable to attend the trial in person.
“The gist of HCPD’s claimed basis for its entitlement to judgment as a matter of law is that it was unaware of Large’s misbehavior and misconduct during the relevant time period,” Lewis’s March 29 order stated. “[Jane Doe 4], however, claims that she ‘set forth substantial evidence by and through . . . HCPD’s own employees, witnesses, and internal documents showing that . . . HCPD was placed on actual notice as early as 2003 that . . . Large was forming inappropriate, sexual relationships with members of the public through the course of his employment.'”
The HCPD's counsel also argued that, based on the available evidence, the jury’s verdict was excessive, but the judge disagreed.
“Simply put, the jury’s $500,000 “verdict is [not] so grossly excessive that it shocks the conscience of the [C]ourt[.],”Lewis wrote, noting the legal standard for reducing the verdict. “What, instead, shocks the Court is HCPD’s statement that there was ‘no evidence tending to establish any physical encounters between [Jane Doe 4] and Large other than [Jane Doe 4’s] own testimony.' … The inference is that [Jane Doe 4’s] testimony alone is insufficient ‘to establish any physical encounters between her and Large.’ … The flimsy no-corroboration defense has too often protected guilty sexual predators and been the mantra of their enablers. But, not here. Not in this case. [Jane Doe 4] bore witness to Large’s misbehavior and misconduct. And, a jury of her peers believed her. So does the Court.”
The court did agree to reduce the $500,000 trial amount to $375,000 because $125,000 had already been paid out in settlements to Jane Doe 4.
A graduate of St. James High School, Jane Doe 4 is now a mother in her late 20s. She grew up with a father who abused drugs and her, according to court testimony. When she was 13, she reported the abuse to police, but police didn’t prosecute. Around that time, she was diagnosed with pancreatitis and was prescribed opiates to help with the pain.
In the fall of 2014, she had gotten addicted to the opiates when she got a call from Large, who knew about her father and her drug use. He offered take her to Food Lion, and she complied, according to court statements, adding that Large told her, “I’m just here to help you.” Instead, Large took advantage of her and facilitated her drug use.
Trial testimony detailed how Large had assaulted Jane Doe 4 while his gun and badge were on the bedside table. Jane Doe 4 eventually got treatment in 2015 and broke off contact with Large. She filed her lawsuit in 2016.
Large denied sexually assaulting anyone, though he admitted to asking rape and domestic violence victims if they wanted to make money by participating in “catfighting,” which are bouts between scantily-clad or nude women that are recorded on video.
During the trial, the power dynamics in the case took center stage with the plaintiff’s attorney repeatedly playing a 2015 video of Large screaming “Who do you thinks they gonna believe?”
In her order last week, Lewis addressed the HCPD’s efforts to dismiss Jane Doe 4’s account.
“One need only tap into common sense and life experience to know that there are often just two eyewitnesses to sexual abuse: the victim and the perpetrator,” Lewis wrote. “Except, in this case, the perpetrator is dead. So, there is just one eyewitness: [Jane Doe 4].”
Editor’s note: The plaintiff’s name is not mentioned in this story because MyHorryNews.com does not identify sexual assault victims without their consent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.