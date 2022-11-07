A female inmate was found dead at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center Saturday night, less than two days after she was booked on charges of driving under suspension, disorderly conduct and other drug charges, the Horry County Sheriff's Office said.
The inmate was booked into jail around 10:30 a.m. Friday, HCSO said in a news release. Then on Saturday around 11 p.m., an officer at the jail found her unresponsive in a cell in the booking unit.
That officer alerted medical staff who performed CPR and requested EMS, HCSO said. When EMS got there, no pulse was found.
EMS "continued life-saving measures" while transporting the inmate to Conway Medical Center where she was pronounced dead a little while after she arrived, the sheriff's office said. The Horry County Coroner's Office has scheduled an autopsy at the Medical University of South Carolina.
The State Law Enforcement Division is investigating the death, which is routine in the case of deceased inmates. The sheriff's department said a "preliminary internal investigation has indicated that no foul play has been detected."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.