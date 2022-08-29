Horry County police Capt. Justin Wyatt had never seen his officers recover as many neglected animals as they did during three separate animal neglect investigations this month: 177 animals were seized in just 16 days.
On Aug. 4, police recovered 44 dogs, 13 chickens, 12 ducks, a mini-horse and a goat from what police described as an unlicensed grooming and boarding business on 2nd Loop Road outside Conway.
On Aug. 8, police recovered 59 dogs from the area of Meritt Road and Fowler Road near Conway. Police described them as emaciated, malnourished, dehydrated and neglected.
And then on Aug. 19, police recovered 46 dogs, including 12 puppies, from an area of Highway 905. Police said the chained-up dogs had inadequate food, water and shelter. The 34 adult dogs had to go to a rescue organization due to “special needs and sensitivities” that made them unsuitable for adoption to the general public.
“That is absolutely unusual for us,” said Wyatt, the police coordinator for the county animal shelter. “That has never occurred that I have been made aware of prior to my tenure here, and I’ve been here for three years on the animal side of the police department, and we’ve never had three back-to-back large seizures like this.”
Suspects received citations in all three investigations.
Police and county officials said the reason for the recent spike in seizures is two-fold. One reason is that people are more likely to report cases of neglected animals during conditions of harsh weather like high heat or heavy rain. The other reason is an updated animal welfare ordinance the county passed last November that sharpened the definition of what is and isn’t adequate shelter in the eyes of the law.
“The new ordinances essentially provide more avenues for us to evaluate the circumstances of an animal following a tip or complaint,” said police spokeswoman Mikayla Moskov. “For example, if an animal shelter does not allow for adequate drainage, and an animal cannot escape the elements, we can definitively cite that as a violation.”
The county worked with a couple of animal advocacy groups to develop the ordinance including the Animal Voice Alliance, which pushed the county to improve the definition of shelter. “It’s in black and white now, what they have to have as far as shelter outside,” said alliance member Lynn Greco.
Greco said she first became interested in changing the county’s animal ordinance three years ago when she was concerned that a nearby neighbor’s hunting dogs had inadequate shelter.
“After multiple calls to animal control, I finally connected to Captain Wyatt,” Greco explained. “He said “Lynn, my hands are tied, the laws that are in place right now are so grey that I can’t do anything further.’”
The solution? “He said ‘Well, you can change the laws.’ That’s how it all got started,” Greco recalled. “I just touched on the right people at the right time.”
Horry County councilman Danny Hardee, who represents the largely rural District 10, said council passed the ordinance to protect animals that some folks saw as “equipment” rather than living beings. The previous ordinance didn’t have enough teeth for police to chomp down on animal neglect cases, he said.
“They needed to be able to enforce the law and they needed some laws on the books they could go by,” Hardee explained. “Unfortunately, there’s probably a lot of them they don’t get, but here lately it looks like they’ve found several that they could take care of.”
The large seizures have twice closed down the Horry County Animal Care Center so staff could treat the large number of animals coming in.
During both closures, the shelter had to move some of its adoptable animal to rented space at Tamroc Kennels in Myrtle Beach to make room for the intakes that required treatment.
Wyatt said he couldn’t comment on why the individuals involved in the neglect had so many dogs in poor condition, but noted there wasn’t evidence of dog fighting. He anticipates more seizures like the three this month.
“I do see this becoming a more regular thing because we are going to enforce the laws that are on the books, so it's unfortunate that no, this has not happened before, but I do see this continuing in some way, shape or form as we progress through this new way of policing,” said Wyatt.
Kelsey Gilmore-Futeral, a legislative attorney with Best Friends Animal Society who also worked on the ordinance, said that large animal seizures have been occurring throughout South Carolina in the past six months, a trend she blamed partly on lack of access to veterinary care during COVID-19 shutdowns and some folks’ inability to afford to get their animals spayed or neutered.
Compounding the problem is that it can be hard to find enough folks to adopt the larger dogs in shelters, thanks to landlords who discriminate against certain breeds or weights.
“Because if you live in an apartment complex that your landlord says ‘You can have a dog but it has to be under 20 pounds,’ well, walk through Horry County Animal Care Center and tell me how many dogs are under 20 pounds there?” she said. “Not many. So even people who want to adopt are oftentimes limited by their housing providers as to what they can do to bring a pet home.”
How you can help:
Large intakes of animals requiring urgent treatment can put a lot pressure on shelter staff and take up space in the kennel. Because money, supplies and space are usually in demand, here’s a few things you can do to help out.
You can adopt a pet from the Horry County Animal Shelter. Shelter staff would prefer you come in prepared. Click here for the adoption policy form you’ll have to fill out.
If you can’t adopt, you can foster. For more information on fostering an animal, call 843-915-5172 or send an email to shelter@horrycounty.org.
You can make a monetary donation to the shelter by clicking here.
Or you can buy supplies from the shelter’s Amazon wish list. Click here to see the list.
