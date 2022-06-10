Police on Friday said they had located a 4-month-old who was reported missing on Thursday after he was reportedly abducted by his biological father who is not his legal guardian, according to Horry County Police Department.
In a previous news release, police had said the father and son had last been seen around 3:30 p.m. Thursday. Police said 23-year-old Akeem Bryant had abducted his son Mason Bryant from a location on Bill Grissett Road in the Loris area.
According to a police report, Akeem Bryant was mad that the aunt of Mason's mother was watching Mason and "flipped out" before he took his infant son and left without letting his son's family know where was going. Around 1:30 p.m. Friday, police said Mason had been found.
Police said they have not yet located Akeem Bryant, who could be driving a black 2012 Cadillac SUV with Nevada license plate USN159.
