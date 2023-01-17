A 40 year-old Green Sea woman was arrested Monday evening in connection with a missing person case that turned into a death investigation, according to Horry County police.
Samantha Watts faces a charge of obstructing justice and five other drug charges, according to jail records.
Horry County police spokeswoman Mikayla Moskov said the missing person report “led to the discovery of an assault and death” and that the victim was found dead in Galivants Ferry on Monday afternoon.
Moskov said three juveniles were also arrested and are in the custody of the State Department of Juvenile Justice in Columbia.
Police nor the coroner’s office have released the identity of the deceased.
Police have not released any details about the investigation except to say the missing person report was filed on Jan. 10. A heavily redacted report says the incident date is Jan. 8 and gives the location as some block on N. Highway 701. The specific block of the highway is also redacted.
