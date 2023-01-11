The 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office turned over the criminal prosecution of an Horry County Schools principal and teacher to the State Attorney General’s Office.
Ocean Bay Elementary School Principal Rebecca Schroyer and teacher Grace McColgan were both arrested on Nov. 2 after police investigated a child abuse case. McColgan faces six charges of unlawful neglect of a child from incidents during the 2021-22 school year and Schroyer faces two charges of failing to report child abuse or neglect, according to warrants.
Attorney Amy Lovely, one of several attorneys representing the victims in the case, sent a letter to 15th Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson asking that the case be moved out of the circuit to avoid a conflict of interest.
“As this case involves Horry County, Horry County Schools and Horry County employees, if it were to move forward being prosecuted by the Horry County Solicitor’s Office, there could inherently be questions that arise concerning potential conflicts of interest,” she wrote in the Nov. 10 letter to Richardson.
Without the AG’s office taking the case, Horry County taxpayers would have been funding both the prosecution of two Horry County Schools employees, as well as the criminal defense of Schroyer, whose criminal defense by attorney Morgan Martin is being paid by Horry County Schools. Taxpayers have paid out at least $30,000 for Martin to represent Schroyer.
And if Horry County Schools faces any civil lawsuits, Horry County taxpayers would foot the bill for the defense.
“As prudence dictates, in matters of great public concern, even the ‘appearance of impropriety’ is worth avoiding whenever possible, we would respectfully request that you conflict this case out to either the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office or another Circuit Solicitor, in order to avoid any potential conflicts,” Lovely concluded.
Richardson agreed to move the case. “To my knowledge, there is not conflict of interest; however, to avoid the appearance of impropriety I will send the file to the Attorney General’s Office and request that they oversee the prosecution,” he wrote back.
“As attorneys for the victims in the case, we saw that even just a look of impropriety would be hard for everybody,” Lovely said Wednesday. “I don’t think there would be, but we were trying to avoid that. This was an Horry County teacher in an Horry County school and an Horry County prosecutor.”
Richardson said he didn't see a conflict but didn't mind moving the case at the victim's request.
"I don’t believe there’s a reason to recuse, but Amy and Preston Brittain and [Patrick] McClaughlin all asked me to recuse myself and let the AG’s office handle it, Richardson said. "We’ve prosecuted others; we’ve prosecuted police officers. My thing was if the victims are going to feel more comfortable with an outside agency, it’s fine by me. No problem.
"If all we’re looking for is justice, that can come from our office or some other place," Richardson added.
