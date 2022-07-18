One person was killed in an early Monday shooting on Ashmun Road near the Freemont community of Horry County.
Horry County police said another person was “seriously injured” and taken to the hospital following the Longs-area shooting.
A suspect was taken into custody shortly after the shooting, and police are still investigating.
Police said there is no risk to the community.
Police ask anyone with information to call the HCPD crime tip line at 843-915-8477.
