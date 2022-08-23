Horry County police on Friday recovered 34 adult dogs and 12 puppies after another law enforcement agency told the department about multiple dogs being housed in poor conditions and without adequate food, housing and water on a property of Highway 905 near Conway, the Horry County Animal Care Center said in a Facebook post.
The recovery caused the shelter to shut down over the weekend, and it reopened Monday. It was the third large recovery of neglected or abused animals this month.
Police executed a search warrant at the property, and during a hearing on Monday, the owner surrendered all 46 animals, the shelter said. The owner was issued citations for violating the county’s animal care and treatment ordinance.
The shelter said the puppies would become available for adoption following veterinary care, but the adult dogs, due “special needs and sensitivities,” will be transferred to rescue organizations.
The shelter said its main location on Industrial Park Road in Conway would be open for adoptions of farm animals and cats, and that its partner facility, Tamroc Kennels at 201 Bush Drive in Myrtle Beach, is the adoption location for all dogs.
The adoptable animals are available fee-free, spayed or neutered, have updated vaccines and are microchipped, the shelter said.
The shelter is at capacity is not currently accepting strays or owner surrenders.
