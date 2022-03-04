A student at the Academy for Technology & Academics was arrested Wednesday after authorities found marijuana, a loaded AR-15 and a box of ammunition in his vehicle, according to a news release from Horry County Schools.
The cannabis and the firearm were discovered during the afternoon dismissal when a staff member spotted an 18-year-old vaping in a vehicle parked in the student lot, according to the release. A school administrator searched the vehicle and found the items.
According to a police report, officers responded to the scene, and the student took responsibility for the items in the vehicle.
"The student will face disciplinary actions to the fullest extent and criminal charges were filed," the school district release said. "In addition, this is a crucial time to remind students about the importance of not bringing weapons of any kind to school or on school property and to report anything they see that causes them to feel uneasy or that could be a safety concern. If they see something, they should say something to their parents or guardians, a staff member, or any other trusted adult. Keeping schools safe is a priority we all share, and we all have a role to play when it comes to maintaining a safe and orderly teaching and learning environment."
