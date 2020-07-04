Horry County police are searching for a suspect in connection with the shooting death of a 4-year-old on Saturday, according to a news release posted on the HCPD's Facebook page.
Henry Tyrone Moody is wanted for murder, the release said. The shooting happened in the 7000 block of Millpond Road in Galivants Ferry. Police announced they were responding to the incident just before 4 p.m. They asked residents to avoid the area.
Moody has braided hair and was last seen wearing all black clothing, according to the release. Police believe he is driving white GMC Envoy with the tag number PZD433. A photo of Moody was provided by police.
"Subject is considered armed and dangerous," the release said. "If you see him, do not approach, call 911."
Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the HCPD at 843-248-1520.
(1) comment
That 4 year old’s life didn’t matter
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.