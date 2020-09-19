Horry County Police are looking for a suspect connected to a deadly shooting that took place near Conway last weekend.

Police identified Shamontae Raqwan Graham, also known as 'Ray Ray', as a suspect in a murder that occurred bear D Street and Rose Moss Road on Saturday, Sept. 12.

Jamie Johnson, 19, of Conway, was killed in the shooting, according to the coroner's office.

Graham is considered armed and dangerous by police.

He is described as 5'8" and 125 pounds.

Police believe that Graham may have fled to Bristol, Virginia.

If you have information, call 843-248-1520.

One person killed in Saturday night shooting near Conway A 19-year-old man was killed in a shooting incident near Conway Saturday night, according to…

Check back for updates.