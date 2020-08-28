Horry County Police found a male murder victim in the driver's seat of an SUV in a ditch near the intersection of Clay Pond Road and Bush Drive Wednesday night, according to an incident report.
Officers responded the area just outside of Myrtle Beach shortly before 10 p.m. in reference to a vehicle in a ditch, the report said
Officers found the victim with a gunshot wound in the driver's seat, the report said.
Horry County Fire Rescue moved the victim to an ambulance and told officers he was dead, police said.
The coroner's office has not released the identity of the victim.
Horry County Police is investigating. Department spokesperson Mikayla Moskov said no suspect information is available.
Check back for updates.
