The Horry County Police Department is investigating following a deadly shooting early Saturday morning near Loris.
One person was killed in the shooting, according to the agency’s Twitter account.
The incident happened near S.C. 9 and Log Cabin Road. A tweet said the shooting was “traffic-related.”
Anyone with information is asked to call the HCPD at 843-915-8477.
