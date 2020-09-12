Horry County police are investigating a shooting around 7:15 p.m. near the intersection of D Street and Rose Moss Road near Conway that left one person injured, the department said in a tweet.

Horry County Fire Rescue transported one person to the hospital with serious injuries, police said.

Horry County police spokesperson Mikayla Moskov said the accuse of the shooting was still undetermined.

It's the second shooting that happened on Saturday. The first happened Saturday morning in Socastee and left one person injured.

Moskov said there's no indication the shootings were related, and there is not a threat to the public. As of Saturday night, no suspect was in custody, she said.

