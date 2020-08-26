The Horry County Police Department on Wednesday night responded to a reported shooting outside of Myrtle Beach.
HCPD spokesperson Mikayla Moskov said officers responded around 10 p.m. to the reported shooting that happened in the area of Bush Drive and Claypond Road.
Clay Pond Road was blocked off between Cameron Circle and Arrowhead Boulevard.
Moskov said she couldn't confirm if there were any victims.
"It’s still very early in the investigation," she said, adding that she couldn't release any more details Wednesday night.
Police ask residents to steer clear of the area.
Horry County Fire Rescue referred comments to HCPD.
Check back for updates.
