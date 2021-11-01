Horry County police are investigating a shooting homicide that happened late Friday night or early Saturday morning, according to a police report and the coroner's office.

The victim died at the hospital Sunday morning. The Horry County Coroner's Office identified him as Patrick Smith, 49, of Marshville, North Carolina.

Officers responded around 3 a.m. Saturday to the 900 block of Shore Drive in the Myrtle Beach section of Horry County in reference to an intoxicated male and found the injured victim laying on the sidewalk, the police report said.

EMS tried to move the victim and discovered that his right arm was broken, according to the report.

The man was intoxicated but responsive, and told EMS personnel that he thought he was hit by a car, the report said. The coroner's office said the man died of a gunshot wound, but the report notes that officers were unsure of the man's injuries at the time.

He was taken to the hospital where he died. It's unclear if any arrests have been made.