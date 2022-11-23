A man was murdered Monday evening outside Loris, according to an Horry County police report.
Horry County deputy coroner Michelle McSpadden said 42-year-old Emmanuel Hippolite of Loris was shot to death near the intersection of Bordertowne Drive and Angel Wood Drive outside of Loris.
Around 6:20 p.m. Monday, Horry County police responded to the area in reference to a murder, according to a report.
The heavily redacted report merely says officers found a crowd of people in the area standing around the victim, who was unresponsive and not breathing. EMS arrived and said the victim was deceased.
Suspect information in the report is also redacted.
Police did not immediately comment on whether they had identified or arrested any suspects in the case.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.