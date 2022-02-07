MHN police

A 55-year-old woman was killed last week during an assault in her Longs-area home, according to the Horry County Coroner's Office.

Pamela Vereen was found Friday in her home on Bombing Range Road, which is off S.C. 90. 

Horry County Police spokeswoman Mikayla Moskov said officers were called around 3 p.m. Friday for a report of a death. 

A police report says an officer arrived at the residence and found the victim, Vereen, in her living room. 

Horry County police are investigating the death as a homicide. No other details have been released. 

