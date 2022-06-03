Horry County police arrested three men in connection with a double homicide than happened Tuesday in the Red Bluff community, according to a news release.
Jeremiah Zachariah Dicker, 20, of Columbia and 19-year-old Kalik Conn of Longs were killed in that shooting.
Police on Friday announced that investigators had determined 18-year-old Dajon Malik Lavern Grate of Conway, 19-year-old Nasirea Brewnoplis Jerome Grate of Longs and 17-year-old Todd Allen Fry Jr. of Conway "knowingly engaged in a common scheme to commit an armed robbery."
"That scheme led to a shooting that ultimately resulted in the deaths of Dicker and Conn," the county police department's news release said.
Dajon Malik Lavern Grate and Nasirea Brewnoplis Jerome Grate have each been charged with two counts of murder, according to jail records. Fry has been charged with one count of murder as well as an accessory charge.
The shooting happened at 2:11 p.m. Tuesday on Highway 554 near Red Bluff Crossroads, authorities said.
No other details about the case have been released. Police spokeswoman Mikayla Moskov said in an email that arrest warrants in the case would be released on Monday.
All three suspects are being held at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center.
