An Horry County man was charged Wednesday with 16 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, second degree, according to the South Carolina Attorney General's Office.
Dalton Richardson, 24, of Conway, was arrested by Internet Crimes Against Children task force investigators with the Horry County Sheriff's Office. The attorney general's office, which is also a member of the state task force, assisted in the investigation.
Richardson distributed multiple files of child sexual abuse material, according to the attorney general's office, which said the investigation started with a CyberTipline report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Richardson faces up to 10 years of prison for each felony count.
This case will be prosecuted by the attorney general's office.
Richardson is presumed innocent unless proven guilty.
