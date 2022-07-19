A Conway man facing 13 sexual assault charges dating back decades will remain in jail.
Judge Benjamin Culbertson denied bail for Randy Barnhill, 56, who is charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct, kidnapping, assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature and exposure of private parts in a lewd and lascivious manner. Culbertson cited Barnhill’s criminal record and the state’s allegation of DNA evidence as the reason for keeping him behind bars.
In May, Horry County police identified Barnhill as a suspect in a 2006 rape on Oleander Drive. Barnhill was arrested on June 9 on charges of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, kidnapping and burglary. In a news release, police attributed the break in the case to “scientific evidence and advances in technology.” Fifteenth Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson previously said DNA evidence played a key role in making the charges, although he declined to offer specifics.
“Your honor, in all these cases, the defendant left behind physical evidence,” said assistant solicitor George Henry Martin III. “The county had known for quite some time about a series of sexual assaults that had been occurring in Horry and Georgetown counties. It wasn’t until recently that there was a DNA match. This has been confirmed with SLED, that the evidence the defendant left at the scene.”
Investigations by the State Law Enforcement Division and the HCPD led police to identify Barnhill as a suspect in four other sex crimes between 2000 and 2005, police said in a news release. Those charges include a 2005 rape at a residence on Barberry Drive near Conway and incidents where Barnhill performed a sex act in front of victims or forced a victim to perform a sex act on him. Barnhill was served with warrants for those cases on June 29.
Morgan Martin, Barnhill’s defense attorney, said his client maintains his innocence. He stressed that charges are still just allegations.
“First of all, he denies that he’s guilty of these offenses,” Morgan Martin said. “They’re obviously serious offenses. He is 56 years old, he’s lived in Horry County all his life and his family, the most of it, are here with us in court today. His mother, three brothers, his ex-wife, the children, nieces and family. He is an Horry County guy and he has much family support in the community.”
Morgan Martin argued that the warrants in the case were just declarative statements that didn’t show probable cause.
“I must say to you that as I look at the warrants, in preparation for this hearing, none of these warrants have any probable cause connecting him to these criminal cases,” Morgan Martin said. “They simply say that he did these things. There’s no probable cause in the documents that you have before you today.”
As Barnhill stood before the judge with his family behind him in the courtroom, the victim from a decades-old sexual assault in a parking lot asked the court to deny bail for Barnhill.
“I never thought I could harm another person, because I’ve been in the healthcare field and I look out for those less fortunate,” the victim told the court. “But he proved me wrong that night. I will fight to protect my life. I did physically harm him trying to get away but was unsuccessful. That’s where part of the DNA evidence came from.”
She said she missed work the next day, and within three months had stopped working at her job. She blamed Barnhill for that.
“He didn’t change my life for the next day, next week, a month, a year,” she said. “He changed it forever. It’s been 22 years for me. But he will never go away. I say all this to say he took away the trust, he took away my sense of freedom and security, and I hope that he never does it to another individual. I’m sorry for the family, but he did these things. Please your honor, do not grant him bond.”
Barnhill has a lengthy criminal record, including convictions for assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature committed in 1989 and criminal domestic violence in 2007. He also has two indecent exposure convictions from 1993 and 1995 in Horry County — the first of those charges landed him on the sex offender registry — and another 2017 indecent exposure conviction out of Georgetown County.
“Your honor, we are dealing with a sex offender who’s been convicted of violating his requirement to register as a sex offender, who has walked the streets and parking lots and been inside homes in this county committing violent, heinous sexual assaults against complete strangers who did not know who he was,” said George Henry Martin III. “There are 10 other cases that the county has investigated for approximately 28 more arrest warrants for this defendant.”
Those warrants have not been drafted, he added.
Morgan Martin said that Barnhill has been gainfully employed as a plumber for 25 years. At the time he was arrested, Barnhill was a self-employed plumber and had contracts with area homebuilders.
And although he acknowledged Barnhill’s criminal history, Morgan Martin said, “He’s never been to prison or served any time.”
