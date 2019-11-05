A 19-year-old man was arrested last week on child pornography charges, according to a news release from the South Carolina Attorney General's Office.
Kevin Eric Heins of Myrtle Beach has been charged with 15 counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and seven counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.
Investigators received a CyberTipline report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, which led them to Heins.
Investigators say he distributed and possessed files of child pornography, according to the release.
Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force investigators with the Horry County Sheriff’s Office made the arrest. Investigators with the Attorney General’s Office, which is also a member of the state’s ICAC Task Force, assisted with the investigation.
The Attorney General’s Office will prosecute the case.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.